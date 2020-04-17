President Trump announced new federal guidelines for reopening individual states across the country during the daily White House briefing earlier today.
The guidelines for reopening states are called “Opening Up America Again.” There are three phases for reopening states, along with two major requirements that need to be met by each state beforehand.
The first requirement is that a state needs to have a declining trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases, positive tests and a decreasing number of reported flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms within a 14 day period. The final requirement is that COVID-19 testing programs, including new antibody tests, need to be readily available to at-risk healthcare workers.
Phase One can occur after a state meets the two categories of requirements set by the guidelines. This phase encourages vulnerable populations, meaning those with compromised immune systems or preexisting health conditions, to continue staying home to avoid potential sickness. People need to maximize social distancing efforts when out in public with other people. Crowds of more than 10 people will still be discouraged.
During this phase, places of work are encouraged to keep using remote work options, though it will be possible for workers to return to their physical worksite in stages. Common gathering areas would remain closed. Schools, organized youth activities and bars would remain closed in this phase. Visits to nursing homes and rehabilitation centers remain prohibited during this phase.
However, large venues such as movie theatres, sit-in restaurants, sport venues, places of worship and gyms can reopen as long as they enforce strict social distancing. Elective surgeries are allowed during this time, as long as they are outpatient procedures.
Phase Two is intended for states with no signs of virus resurgence and who meet the two main requirements twice. Similar to Phase One, vulnerable populations should continue to stay home. Social distancing practices are still required in public, though social gatherings of less than 50 people are acceptable in this phase.
Schools and organized youth activities can reopen during this phase. Nursing homes and rehabilitation center visits are still prohibited. Work standards are the same as Phase One.
Large venues can loosen their social distancing practices to a moderate level. Gyms need to continue strict social distancing and sanitization. Bars are allowed to reopen, but they must limit their standing room occupancy. Elective procedures are able to be either inpatient or outpatient during this phase.
Phase Three is the final phase proposed in the guidelines and requires states to meet all of the above criteria 3 or more times. Vulnerable populations can go out in public again while practicing social distancing and limiting their time in public. Low-risk populations are also encouraged to limit their time in public. Public gathering numbers would no longer be limited.to a certain number. Visits to nursing homes and rehabilitation centers can resume, as long as visitors follow strict sanitation and social distancing practices.
Worksites can resume unrestricted physical staffing within buildings. Large venues, gyms and bars can remain open as long as they follow standard sanitation guidelines and continue to practice social distancing when possible.
These guidelines are not mandatory for every state to use. Governors in each state have the right to use these guidelines to reopen their state at their discretion.
