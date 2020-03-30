There are 153 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, according to the state health department. No new deaths have been reported since March 28.
During the State of the Union feature show on CNN Sunday Governor Pete Ricketts said Nebraska has about 600 ventilators and has performed more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests.
Ricketts said he is seeking more ventilators, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to prepare for a rise in cases.
Due to the spike in confirmed cases, four more counties now have a Directed Health Measure, DHM, which is in effect until May 6. The four counties are Madison, Burt, Cuming and Staton.
The DHM limits gatherings to 10 people or less, restricts restaurants and bars to carry-out, delivery or drive-through only, elective surgeries are postponed until further notice and people showing symptoms and confirmed to have COVID-19 need to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.