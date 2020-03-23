Doane University sent an email out today informing all students that one of Doane’s students has been “presumed positive” for COVID-19 by a healthcare provider.
The email stated, “On March 14, after returning from spring break, the student went into Smith Hall to retrieve their belongings and move out for the remainder of the semester. The student had limited interaction with other people during this time.”
On March 15, the student started displaying symptoms and the next day went to a healthcare provider, according to the email. The email also stated that there was no laboratory-confirmed test conducted on the student.
The student is said to be following the appropriate protocols at their home.
“We understand that this is a challenging situation at several levels and we ask that you respect the privacy of this individual,” the email said.
Doane sought guidance from local health officials, according to the email.
The individuals that the student interacted with in Smith Hall on March 14, were all contacted and made aware of the situation and are now self-monitoring their symptoms.
“To date, they have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms. As a precaution, local health officials have advised that all students remaining in Smith Hall self-monitor their symptoms for the next seven days,” the email said.
Doane said that as of right now they have less than 50 students living in their residence halls and will continue to take steps to help protect the health and safety of the community.
“Those who develop a cough, fever, and difficulty breathing should call their primary care provider for further instructions. Students are also encouraged to contact Kelly Jirovec, Director of Student Health Services, at kelly.jirovec@doane.edu or (402) 826-8265. In addition to contacting their health provider, employees who are experiencing symptoms should contact Kelli Schweitzer at kelli.schweitzer@doane.edu” the email said.
Other local resources include:
Public Health Solutions, which can be reached at 402-826-3880 or
Crete Area Medical Center at 402-826-7980. Students must call before arriving.
The Student Health Services Office will also be offering Telehealth services as an option for students residing in Nebraska beginning on Tuesday, March 24. Doane’s Counseling Center Staff are available to support those experiencing anxiety or other mental health concerns which are so common in these times.
Please continue to follow theCDC’s website for COVID-19 guidance and resources and Doane’s COVID-19 website for COVID-19 information and details in this fluid situation.
