As of today, Doane will no longer be offering in-person counseling sessions for the rest of the semester in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Walk-in appointments are also no longer available for Student Health Services, an announcement from Doane’s Director of Student Health Services Kelly Jirovec said.
Student health and counseling services appointments will be available via Zoom.
Jirovec will be taking student appointments as needed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students seeking counseling services are encouraged to email Myron Parsley, director
of counseling services, or counselor Kristal Flaming. Counseling appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Advocates at the Hope Crisis Center are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the Hope Crisis Center’s crisis line. On-campus advocates Andie and Cari are also available for non-urgent needs. Hope Crisis Center is also offering meetings via phone and Zoom.
If you are living outside Saline County, contact the Director of CAPE Project Suzannah Rogan for help finding a local victim service agency. Rogan is not a confidential service and would have to share disclosing information with the Title IX Coordinator. To request information on services, send a message asking who the victim service providers are in your city and state, the health announcement said.
To access appointments, students will need to download Zoom prior to the appointment. Student Health Services prefers the use of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer rather than a mobile phone.
Counselors will need to know students’ location and phone number in case of video interruption or crisis intervention.
“Current laws restrict the ability of counselors to conduct counseling sessions in states in which they are not licensed,” the announcement said.
Phone consultations are available for out-of-state students as well as guidance in finding a mental health professional in their area.
Students are asked to review the Informed Consent form prior to student health and counseling sessions and provide electronic signatures. The consent form is available once the student opens the meeting session for appointment.
Resources -
Doane Counseling Center:
Myron Parsley, Director of Counseling Services - myron.parsley@doane.edu
Kristal Flaming, Counselor - kristal.flaming@doane.edu
Student Health Services:
Nurse Kelly Jirovec - (402) 826-8265 or kelly.jirovec@doane.edu
Hope Crisis Center:
Crisis line - 1(877) 388-HOPE(4673)
Andie (on-campus advocate) - andie@hopecrisiscenter.org
Cari (on-campus advocate) - cari@hopecrisiscenter.org
Healthcare:
Crete Area Medical Center - (402) 826-7980
Saline Medical Specialties - (402) 826-3222
