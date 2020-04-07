“Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said during his daily press briefing about COVID-19 on Monday.
Ricketts advised Nebraskans to stay home as much as possible this upcoming week. This comes after the United States Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, warned Americans that this week will be the toughest yet in the fight against COVID-19.
Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to continue going to work and head straight home afterwards. Ricketts also advised people to limit shopping to once a week if possible.
Ricketts and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top medical advisor for the White House coronavirus task force over the phone earlier today. Fauci praised both states for their efforts to combat the further spread of COVID-19.
"Even though they have not given a strict stay-at-home order, what they are doing is really functionally equivalent to that," Fauci said during a presidential coronavirus briefing later that day.
There is still no call for a statewide stay-at-home order, but all 93 counties are under a statewide Directed Health Measure that encourages social distancing and self-isolation.
Nebraska reported 412 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths associated with the virus as of April 6.
