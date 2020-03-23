There are 43,963 positive cases of COVID-19 present in the United States and 560 deaths are related to the virus, according to John Hopkins University.
With 100 new deaths since Sunday, today has been the deadliest day of COVID-19 in the United States.
United States Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, warned United States residents of the continued severity of COVID-19.
"I want America to understand -- this week, it's going to get bad," Adams said on NBC’s “Today” show.
Adams advised people to stay home and continue practicing social distance, even if they think the virus won’t affect them.
On Sunday, President Trump revealed the federal government’s plan to fund United States National Guard aid units in three states: California, New York and Washington. These states have been hit the hardest by the virus with the most positive cases and deaths. State governments will still be in control, Trump said, and the National Guard will act as an extra resource for state governments.
In response to the rise in positive cases, 15 states have given stay-at-home orders for residents, which will all be in effect by Wednesday. In some states, such as New York and Connecticut, people can be fined for violating social distancing practices in public.
