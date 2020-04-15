There are 901 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, according to the state health department as of the morning of April 15. There have been 20 deaths statewide relating to the virus. Nebraska ranks 48 out of 50 states for effects felt by COVID-19. However, the state is ranked 43rd in terms of how many people are tested, since only 11,757 tests have occurred since the start of the pandemic.
On Saturday, Nebraska Senators Steve Halloran of Hastings and Steve Erdman of Bayard insisted the dangers of COVID-19 have been exaggerated and that the best way to end the pandemic is to let people build up herd immunity by reopening schools and businesses and having people go back to work.
Gov. Pete Ricketts commented on the senators’ thoughts during his monthly radio call-in show on Monday. He said herd immunity is not an effective plan for allowing schools and businesses to reopen, because COVID-19 would run rampant and hospitals would become overwhelmed.
A recent explosion in COVID-19 cases in Grand Island is a leading factor for why Gov. Ricketts is against reopening nonessential businesses and schools before the end of April. The local hospital in Grand Island, CHI Health St. Francis, went from having 11 patients with COVID-19 to 21 on Monday. Of the 21 patients with COVID-19, 13 are in the ICU with ventilators. CHI St. Francis only has 13 ventilators in total.
While Ricketts agreed with both senators about reopening Nebraska as soon as possible, he said that social distancing guidelines are in place now to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
