The U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, issued a dire warning about the effects of COVID-19 throughout the next two weeks. Adams dicussed the grim facts and the impending peak of COVID-19 in the United States during his appearance on “Fox New Sunday.”
“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. Only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country,” Adams said on Fox News.
This warning comes after Adam’s previous tweets from Feb. 1 and Feb. 29 that downplayed the severity of the virus and told Americans to stop buying masks.
During the White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump remarked on the predicted rise to the death toll related to COVID-19.
"This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this [social distancing and quarantine] wasn't done but there will be death," Trump said.
There are over 366,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 10,700 deaths caused by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, JHU. JHU also reported over 19,500 people from the United States recovered from the virus so far.
"I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Adams said.
