COVID-19 continues to spread as 53,660 cases are confirmed in the United States alone, contributing heavily to over 400,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The university also reported 703 deaths related to the virus in the United States.
About 40 percent of Americans now have general stay-at-home orders mandated by their state government, according to CNN. Fifteen states have mandatory stay at home orders.
Medical supplies continue to be in high demand and low supply, with state senators stepping up to get the supplies their residents need through White House and other federal connections. Supplies that are in low supply include face masks, COVID-19 testing kits and ventilators.
COVID-19 in the United States is most prevalent in New York City, where there are over 25,000 confirmed cases and over 200 deaths related to the virus.
The White House coronavirus task force recommends anyone who has traveled to New York City or left the area recently to self-isolate for two weeks because of the rapid spread throughout the state, according to the Washington Post.
Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the task force, said at a news conference on Tuesday about 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States can be traced to New York City.
Despite the rise in confirmed cases, President Trump still intends for the country to be “opened up” by Easter, April 12.
During an evening briefing Monday night at the White House, Trump said, "Our country wasn't built to be shut down.”
Trump wants to reopen businesses sooner rather than later to relieve the economic strain caused by social isolation restrictions. However, public health experts continue to encourage the public to practice social distancing and want limitations on work and public gathering to remain.
Trump’s 15-day plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 ends next Monday; decisions regarding the next steps for the United States will be decided then.
