All 93 counties in Nebraska have a statewide Directed Health Measure, effective at 10 p.m. This DHM will last at least until May 11 or will be extended until a later date.
The statewide Directed Health Measure includes these following guidelines:
Imposes an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings.
Prohibits medical and dental elective surgeries and procedures.
Requires schools (public, private and parochial) to operate without students through May 31, 2020.
Cancels all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31, 2020.
Requires restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery and/or curbside service only.
Requires individuals to home quarantine for at least 14 days if:
They have tested positive for COVID-19.
They have a fever of 100.4° F or above
They have experienced a sudden onset of a cough and/or shortness of breath
They reside or have resided with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have the above symptoms.
During his COVID-19 Nebraska Update on Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said there is not a need for a mandatory stay-at-home order for the entire state. Ricketts said the Directed Health Measures are in place to avoid shelter-at-home orders and Nebraska is in the early stages of an epidemic curve.
"Our rules are more strict than some places with shelter-at-home orders," Ricketts said. "We are taking the appropriate steps.”
The University of Nebraska signed an agreement with the state on Thursday to provide about 2,100 beds for quarantine housing. These housing, food and janitorial accommodations are paid for by the state and will be available to people who are:
Isolating and waiting for testing results
Quarantining and need to be monitored
Discharged and recovering from the virus
There are currently 285 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, according to the state health department. There have been 6 deaths related to the virus in Nebraska as of now.
