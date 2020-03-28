Two people died in Nebraska after contracting COVID-19, according to the state health department. There are 89 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of March 27. A majority of the cases, 46, are in Douglas County.
The first death was of a man in his 50s, from Douglas County, who had preexisting health conditions. He had self-isolated since March 11, and contracted the virus from someone who had the virus out-of-state.
The second death involved a woman in her 60s, from Hall County, who also had preexisting health conditions. She was recently hospitalized for COVID-19.
Directed Health Measures, DHM, are already in place for Douglas, Dodge, Lancaster, Saunders, Cass, Sarpy and Washington counties.
Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward and York counties will all have a DHM starting Saturday at 6 a.m.
York, Seward, Butler and Polk counties are included because they border counties that have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
These measures are in effect until April 30, and will be re-evaluated at that date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.