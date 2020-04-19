The first round of stimulus checks were sent out last week.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, CARES, Act is a $2.2 trillion bill passed by President Trump on March 27.
The IRS will give United States citizens up to $1,200 individually, with $500 per dependent under 16. The payments start decreasing after gross incomes over $75,000 and those making more than $99,000 will receive nothing.
One group did not make the cut to get stimulus checks, though - college students who are claimed as dependents.
Some lawmakers are looking at ways to get college students included in the “free money.”
Deposits will go out automatically via direct deposit unless people did not authorize direct deposits from the IRS on their 2018 or 2019 tax return. The IRS will start issuing paper checks the week of May 4.
The IRS will use 2019 tax returns if filed already, or 2018 returns to calculate payments.
It could take weeks or months to send out checks. It could take up to 20 weeks for all of the stimulus payments to be distributed, a House Democratic memo obtained by CNN said.
People will not have to repay the stimulus check amount, though it does count as an advance of the 2020 tax year returns. This stimulus check can be counted as a tax credit for the 2020 tax return season. Eligible individuals or joint filers can either credit the amount of their total income tax responsibility or a maximum of $1,200 ($2,400 for joint filings).
Though the stimulus paycheck was a one time occurrence, two House Democrats, Tim Ryan (Ohio) and Ro Khanna (Calif.), introduced new congressional legislation, titled the Emergency Money for the People Act. This Act would give eligible people affected by the virus up to $2,000 a month until employment returns to pre COVID-19 levels. The monthly check would be guaranteed for at least six months.
People who would be eligible for this money include:
Everyone 16 or older making less than $130,000 a year
People who are unemployed
College students
Adults with disabilities who were previously claimed as dependents on others’ tax forms
Married couples who make less than $260,000 a year would get a joint check for $4,000. Families with children under the age of 16 can receive an additional $500 per child, for up to three children.
The Emergency Money for the People Act has yet to pass through either House or Senate.
