The United States has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19. The United States surpassed the previous country with the most deaths, Italy, on Saturday.
The number of confirmed worldwide COVID-19 cases is over 1.9 million with almost 119,000 deaths related to the virus. There are over 547,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the new Johns Hopkins University United States COVID-19 interactive map. Nearly 22,000 deaths have been recorded in the United States as of Monday.
In response to the surge in deaths, all 50 states and most United States territories, excluding American Samoa, are now under a major disaster declaration for COVID-19, according to CNBC. President Trump signed a declaration for all 50 states under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, on Saturday.
By declaring a major disaster through FEMA, states and territories are allowed to use federal funds for combatting the further spread of the virus. Nebraska enacted a major disaster declaration on April 4.
Trump is also looking to reopen the United States and revive the economy as soon as May 1 . Medical experts are urging him to reconsider so they have more time to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
Because the March 16 social distancing guidelines provided by Trump’s administration were not mandatory, state governors have the ultimate say on when their state will reopen.
Stay-at-home orders were mandated on a state by state basis, rather than one order applying to every state. However, Trump said in a White House press briefing on Friday that he has the power to order all states to resume economic activity if he wants.
"I have great authority if I want to use it. I would rather have the states use it," he told reporters at the White House on Friday. "I have absolute authority to use it."
