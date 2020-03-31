There are now over 188,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States, along with 3,873 deaths related to the virus. CNN reported 800 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, a new high for the nation.
New York state is the new epicenter of the virus, with over 75,000 reported cases of the virus, according to CNBC. The state has experienced more than 1,000 deaths related to the virus, accounting for one-third of the total deaths in the United States.
New models of the potential growth and effects of the COVID-19 outbreak are being used as guidance for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The guiding models predict the highest number of COVID-19 hospital resource use and daily death counts to be on April 15.
The models also predict over 83,000 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States alone by August 4. The task force encourages people to continue with social distancing practices by staying at home and limiting interactions with others.
