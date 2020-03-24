Nebraska has 61 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, according to the Nebraska Department of Public Health and Human Safety, DHHS.
There are now 12 counties in the state with at least one confirmed case of the virus, according to KLKN-TV.
The counties and case counts are:
Douglas: 39
Sarpy: 6
Lincoln: 3
Buffalo: 2
Cass: 2
Knox: 2
Lancaster: 2
Washington: 2
Adams: 1
Dawson: 1
Madison: 1
Nemaha: 1
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday afternoon that the tax deadline for the state will follow federal standards and be extended to July 15, but encourages residents to file by April 15 if they can.
Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to continue social distancing and good hygiene to slow the spread of COVID-19.
