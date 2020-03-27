Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States continue to rise with 83,000 positive cases along with over 1,200 deaths related to the virus Thursday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. However, out of the 83,000 confirmed cases, 680 people have recovered so far.
The United States now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, according to the Guardian. The countries that previously had the highest number of cases are Italy and China, where the virus was first discovered. Italy still has the highest fatality rate with over 8,000 deaths related to the virus.
The United States is the third most populated country in the world, with just over 330 million people. States that have been hit the hardest by the virus include:
New York, over 37,000 cases
New Jersey, over 6,800 cases
California, over 3,800 cases
Michigan, over 2,800 cases
Washington, over 2,500 cases
The number of confirmed cases in New York is more than six times the number of cases in the next highest state, New Jersey. CNN reported the high density and size of New York City, the most populated city in the United States, high virus testing rates, the slow initial response to the virus and the automatic popularity of being a travel destination all contributed to the massive number of confirmed cases in the state.
Scientists and medical experts agreed the United States would be one of the countries hit the hardest by the virus and the worst is yet to come. This has been proven true in part because of the missteps the country has made when faced with the current pandemic.
The New York Times elaborates that a failure to heed warnings from other countries, mixed messages from local and national governments, failed attempts to provide broad testing and a shortage of necessary medical supplies all contributed to the mass spread of the virus.
