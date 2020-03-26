Social distancing protocols have given students a sudden abundance of time they didn’t expect.
During the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, citizens have been advised to stay home as much as possible to avoid spreading the virus. A majority of students have moved off campus and distanced themselves from society.
These recent changes and new social distancing protocols have left people to find new ways to spend their time away from others.
For some students, moving home meant seeing their families and pets for the first time in months, so they are spending much of their newfound time catching up with them.
Over 80 percent of students that answered a survey sent out by Doane Student Media to all Crete students, have found solace in streaming services during a time of social distancing. Students have reported that they will be using their extra time to catch up on all of their favorite shows and movies.
A few of the more popular titles suggested by students include Scooby Doo, Peaky Blinders and The Mandalorian. Other students answered more broadly with streaming service suggestions, Disney Plus specifically.
Streaming shows and movies can get old though.
Some students were more optimistic about the changes than others.
Students have shown enthusiasm over the extra time to continue their hobbies or work on themselves.
Students who replied to the survey suggested trying new activities such as gardening, yoga, painting and more.
Sophomore Maddie Brandenburg said she had difficulties staying active at the beginning of the extended spring break amidst social distancing protocols.
“So far it’s been a struggle trying to find things, I slept a lot at first. Now I’ve been doing things like cooking and reading, trying new things,” Brandenburg said.
Many respondents said they were excited about having time to exercise.
Senior Mady Vogel shared this sentiment.
“I have focused a lot on exercising, reading books, and working on crafts that I usually don't have time to do,” Vogel said.
Brandenburg kept a positive attitude about the situation overall.
“Just try to make the best of it, I’m sure there’s some things you love about being home, just capitalize on what you have and can do that you enjoy,” Brandenburg said.
Sophomore Ava Macke has been staying off campus in Omaha with her family.
“I've been making myself jog around my neighborhood because it's so easy to get wrapped up in Netflix all day and I really want to get some exercise. I've also been reading a lot now that I have time to do it,” Macke said.
With spring just around the corner, some students have used their time productively by beginning “spring cleaning” or reorganizing their space. Almost 70 percent of students that responded said they have been cleaning during their spare time.
Macke said she is hoping to go through her clothing and possessions to declutter as well.
Macke and other respondents suggested that students avoid spending too much time with electronics to avoid becoming burnt out.
“I would suggest to other students to take this time to enjoy with your family and get in tune with oneself because we often get lost amidst the craziness of everyday life,” Macke said. “It's very easy to get addicted to our devices during this time so I think it's important to put our energy to other activities or even a good spring cleaning.”
