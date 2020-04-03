There are over 1 million reported cases of COVID-19 around the globe on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 243,000 of these reported cases are from the United States, and there have been 5,900 deaths related to the virus with 920 deaths being reported on Thursday. Worldwide deaths related to the virus are currently just under 53,000.
Almost every state now has stay-at-home orders at either the local or state level, according to the New York Times. Along with these orders, local governments are now advising residents to wear a face covering, such as a mask, scarf or bandana, when they go out to prevent further spread of the virus. The mayors of New York City, Los Angeles and Laredo, Texas are among the places ordering people to wear face coverings.
President Trump said a nationwide recommendation on wearing face coverings in public will be coming soon, along with continuing social distancing practices.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.