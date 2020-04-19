Students living off-campus have been financially affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some students are unable to pay rent with no help or understanding from their landlord.
Senior Alyssa Downs has been living in Crete since the start of the school year. Her ability to pay rent has not been affected as of now, but it may become affected depending on how long the pandemic lasts.
Downs’ landlord has not changed rent agreements or expectations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has not changed anything due to COVID-19 but I do know that rent is going up for the people moving in in June,” said Downs.
While Downs said she has not been greatly impacted, she has also gone from holding three jobs to holding none.
Senior Kenzi Wiseman has been living in Crete for almost nine months. Since Doane has shut down its campus, Wiseman has been out of work.
“Now I lost my job. I was working for the University and when it closed down, so did my source of income,” Wiseman said.
Despite being out of a job, Wiseman’s landlord has done little to nothing to help her out.
“My landlord was still expecting rent, but I reached out to my landlord and asked for assistance. I explained to him that I lost my source of income and don't know how long I am going to be without a job,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman said she informed her landlord about government grants that he could apply for to pay expenses since she is unable to afford rent.
“He never got back to me, he just ignored me so I really don't know what's going to happen,” Wiseman said. “All I know is that evictions have been restricted during this time and he can get money from the government to pay for things and I cannot.”
Senior Ashley Cook has been living in Crete since August. Her rent has been covered by a government ROTC scholarship.
“I am not as affected as my housemates. They have been worried with their decrease in income,” Cook said.
Cook and her housemates’ landlord has been helpful during stressful times by decreasing one month’s rent.
“Our landlord was willing to decrease our rent for the month of May which helped them a lot,” Cook said. “It also helps that we do not have to worry about gas money since travel has cut down by a lot.
Cook pointed out the importance of budgeting money and having a disaster fund.
“I know a lot of students who live off of each paycheck they get each month. If you are not wise with how you spend your money, or don't put it into a savings account, you run the risk of being affected by events like the economic freeze due to the virus,” Cook said. “I am thankful that my dad was able to put into my head that having a backup plan will help me avoid financial problems down the road.”
