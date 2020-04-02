There are over 213,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and 4,757 deaths related to the virus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 680 fatalities were reported across the country Wednesday, making this the deadliest day of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States so far.
Stay-at-home directives began in early March with California and are being advised for more states by the day. Almost every state across the country has stay-at-home orders either at a statewide or local level, according to the New York Times. Only five states do not have any known direct orders from local or state authorities about staying at home for extended periods of time. These states are Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas.
During these stay-at-home directives, people are allowed to leave their homes for necessities such as food, medicine, fresh air and medical emergencies but are encouraged to stay home whenever possible.
It was announced Sunday by President Trump that federal social distancing guidelines would remain until at least April 30. Trump also warned that COVID-19 will impact the United States the hardest over the next two weeks.
"This is going to be one of the roughest two or three weeks we've ever had in our country," President Trump said during a press conference meeting about COVID-19 on March 31.
