International students weigh their options to either stay in the United States or move back home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sophomore Henrique Sakoda traveled back home to Brazil.
Sakoda initially planned on staying in the Crete area.
The concern of airports closing worldwide finalized Sakoda’s decision to not postpone his flight.
“I was going to wait at least a full week of online classes to adapt,” Sakoda said. “I made the decision to fly the next day or two as some of the airlines were canceling flights to Brazil.”
This was a difficult decision, Sakoda said.
“I wasn’t happy to fly especially with all the risks involved but I took all the necessary precautions to avoid any risks,” Sakoda said.
Sakoda has quarantined himself for a week so far, and will continue to quarantine for a few more days to make sure no symptoms of COVID-19 arise.
In Brazil, essential services like hospitals, supermarkets and pharmacies are open, Sakoda said.
Decisions affect situations now and down the road.
Doane alumni Qianquian Du said she can’t go back to China right now.
“If you fly from China, only citizens, green card holders and their spouses and kids are able to pass the customs in the United States,” Du said. “So I might encounter challenges in returning in the fall to continue my studies if I go back this summer.”
Du shared additional challenges she’s experiencing.
“President Trump called COVID-19 'Chinese Virus',” Du said. “[This means] racism is getting worse, which makes me really sad.”
Du’s parents in China are not only worried about her health but also about her personal safety, Du said.
“I have heard some of my friends in Lincoln, their cars’ glass got destroyed and one of my classmates from high school told me his friends got punched in Boston,” Du said.
Sophomore Sean Murray, from Panama, remained in Nebraska.
“I am staying in Lincoln with one of my roommate’s family,” Murray said. “I have a place I can stay safer than in Panama and can do all my homework and assignments with my roommate because we are studying the same major.”
Murray originally intended on returning to Panama.
“I was able to go back home if I wanted,” Murray said. “Until four days ago because they closed all airports and borders.”
Sophomore Leonardo Mora experienced potential exposure to the virus.
“I’m literally exposed to the virus through Smith [Hall] and that affected me in my professional life because I don’t have a job right now,” Mora said.
Mora relied on his jobs to financially help him with school.
Mora plans on staying at Doane’s campus. He shared concerns about campus potentially shutting down.
“If they shut down campus and don’t let me stay, I will literally have nowhere to go,” Mora said. “My closest family is in Houston, Texas.”
Du sees positives during the pandemic.
“I have some more opportunities to chat or make some food together with my roommates,” Du said. “I am really thankful to my roommates who also go to Doane.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.