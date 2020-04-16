President Trump announced his plan to halt United States funding for the World Health Organization, WHO, on April 15 during his daily White House briefing. Trump shifted blame for the pandemic onto WHO, claiming the organization took too many missteps when it came to warning the world about the severity of the virus.
"We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in response to Trump’s plan to stop funding
The United States was the top contributor to WHO.
This comes after New York’s death count exceeded 10,000 yesterday after city health officials from New York City recalculated deaths to include people who died and weren’t tested. The recalculations added 4,000 people to the state’s total death toll. This number includes deaths dating back to March 11.
New York City health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot stressed the importance of counting every person who has died from COVID-19 in a National Public Radio article.
“As a city, it is part of the healing process to be able to grieve and mourn for all those that have passed because of COVID-19,” she said in the article.
In the United States, there are over 637,000 reported COVID-19 cases and 28,364 deaths related to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
“While this data reflects the tragic impact that the virus has had on our city, they will also help us to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions," Barbot said.
