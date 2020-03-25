There are over 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 800 deaths related to the virus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
With the consistent increase of thousands of new confirmed cases daily, the United States is set to become the new epicenter of COVID-19, according to CNN.
To combat the economic toll the virus continues to have, the New York Times reported senators struck a deal early this morning to move forward with a vote on the $2 trillion stimulus plan proposed by President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials.
CNN further explains where some of the proposed money will go.
“$250 billion [is] set aside for direct payments to individuals and families, $350 billion in small business loans, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies,” the article said.
These numbers account for $1.3 trillion of the proposed plan.
Information about where the rest of the money would go was not provided during Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell’s speech on the Senate floor this morning.
This is the largest emergency aid package in the United States history.
When the Senate and Congress will officially vote remains unscheduled, though Senator McConnell will move to pass it later today. CNN reported Congress voting could take place later today or early tomorrow.
"Today the Senate will act to help the people of this country weather this storm," McConnell said.
