Though the United States is now testing about 700,000 people for COVID-19 a week, the number of confirmed cases in the United States is still likely a low estimate. Politico reported a shortage of swabs, lab materials and testing supplies as reasons why the reported numbers are a low estimate.
Further developments of labs based tests and COVID-19 testing materials are also slow to develop since the FDA approved the use of different types of tests that use different supplies that are not interchangeable with other tests. Labs continue to run low on testing resources because of the limited supplies. There are new rapid tests that can identify the virus faster, but they have been mass-produced to be readily available to all health care providers throughout the United States.
Over 396,000 people in the United States have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. 12,722 deaths related to the virus have also been reported. Over 1,200 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to NBC.
Officials, such as United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert, warned residents that this week will be one of the deadliest weeks of COVID-19 for the United States.
