Grand Island, located in Hall County, now has the most COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, surpassing Douglas County to become the new hotspot yesterday afternoon.
The estimated population of Hall County is 61,000, while Douglas County has over 571,000 residents.
Hall County has only tested 687 people for the virus, while Douglas County has conducted over 3,500 tests so far, according to the state health department. Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said earlier this week that the number of COVID-19 tests available to the area is limited and that the number of confirmed cases would increase when testing becomes more available. The Nebraska National Guard helped swab people for the virus last week and will help this upcoming weekend, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Nebraska has 1,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases total. Two more deaths were reported today, bringing the death toll to 24.
