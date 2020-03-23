With the Coronavirus causing widespread panic, Doane students from higher-risk parts of the country have been directly affected by how the nation is responding to the pandemic.
Freshman Payton Schelin returned home to Seattle, Wash. to be with family but has found that her home state is not the same since the start of the outbreak.
“My life has been very difficult and different since I got back,” Schelin said. “Before [the outbreak], I would be able to leave and go hang out with friends, but ever since I got back Seattle has been a ghost town.”
Freshman Roberto Filpo decided not to return to the state of New York because of his family and will stay in Crete to wait out the pandemic.
Filpo wasn’t worried about getting the virus himself, he was worried about the possibility of spreading it to his at-risk family members.
Freshman Liz Torok has been diligent in what she does to prevent her chances of contracting the virus.
“I have been staying away from large groups of people and I have been more aware of what I’ve been touching,” Torok said. “I make sure to wash my hands frequently.”
Schelin and her family have struggled to find things they need since most stores are closed or low on necessities. She also mentioned how “dead” the city is as a whole.
“No one is doing anything or going anywhere. I don’t have a schedule anymore as there is nothing to do or nowhere to go,” Schelin said.
Torok, who is from Spokane, Wash., had a different experience with the virus outbreak.
“For me, life hasn’t been too different. I am still able to go outside and hike around,” Torok said. “The only major difference is that I am not able to sit down in a restaurant and eat.”
She also noted the difference between the outbreak in Spokane versus Seattle.
“My county has only had a few confirmed cases of the virus. I feel comfortable being home even though I’m at a higher risk because I have my family to take care of me if I were to get sick,” Torok said.
Filpo is not too concerned about being in Crete as he has always been prepared to take care of himself.
“One thing my parents taught me was to be able to take care of myself because you may not always be in the same place,” Filpo said. “I’m hoping my family is taking care of each other while I’m not there.”
Schelin returned home in hopes of finding a job but had no luck because almost everywhere has closed due to the virus.
“I wish I would’ve stayed in Nebraska until this blew by because no place is hiring,” Schelin said.
Her expectations of going home were nothing like she ended up experiencing.
“I knew going home was going to be scary and empty but now that I’m back, it’s been worse than what I could have imagined,” Schelin said.
