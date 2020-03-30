There are over 784,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, with upwards of 163,000 cases confirmed in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. The global death count related to COVID-19 sits above 37,000, with just over 3,000 deaths reported from the United States. This is more than double the amount of deaths reported in the United States on Friday, according to a previous article.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the United States continues to rise with each day. Over 500 deaths were reported Monday, the highest for the country yet.
Deborah Binx, White House coronavirus coordinator told NBC News she predicts 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in the United States “if we do things almost perfectly.” That is in a best-case scenario.
In contrast, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN he predicted 1.6 million to 2 million deaths in the United States, as a worst-case scenario, if the country failed to follow through with social distancing and quarantine protocols.
As a result of urging from numerous medical experts across the country, federal guidelines for social distancing have been extended through April 30, after President Trump previously stated his intentions to have businesses reopened by April 12 . CNN describes the federal guidelines as:
Avoiding groups of 10 or more people
Avoiding nonessential travel
Canceling all social visits in homes
Staying home as much as possible
On the bright side, the Guardian reported 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases were only mild, meaning they showed flu or pneumonia-like symptoms and required little to no medical attention. Globally, out of the 784,000 reported cases, John Hopkins University reported 165,288 people have recovered from the virus internationally.
