Johns Hopkins University reports there are over 273,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and just over 7,000 deaths related to the virus in the United States. The CDC now recommends people voluntarily wear nonmedical grade face masks when going out in public. The recommendation also advises people to avoid using medical-grade masks, as those need to be reserved for medical workers in the upcoming weeks.
Along with wearing a face mask, people are encouraged to continue social distancing both in public and at home. The recommendation was made today after studies done by the CDC and other medical experts indicate that up to a quarter of people with COVID-19 might now show any symptoms.
In an interview with NPR earlier in the week, CDC Director Robert Redford confirmed the research done on how COVID-19 spreads.
“One of the [pieces of] information that we have pretty much confirmed now is that a significant number of individuals that are infected actually remain asymptomatic. That may be as many as 25 percent,” Redford said.
While the CDC recommends people wear cloth or other nonmedical grade face masks while people are in public, it is not mandatory by law for people to do this.
President Trump announced at the daily White House briefing that he would not enact nationwide stay at home orders, instead leaving it to state governors to give orders as they see fit. Trump also said the CDC recommendation to wear a face mask is voluntary and that he would not be wearing a face mask at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.