There are over 104,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with over 1,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Almost half, over 44,000, of the confirmed cases are from New York alone.
Deaths related to the virus increased by over 400, making Friday the deadliest day due to the virus in the United States so far. Only four states, Hawaii, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming do not have deaths related to the virus, according to CNN.
In response to over 20,000 new cases of COVID-19, the $2 trillion emergency aid plan passed through Congress early yesterday morning and was signed by President Trump, according to the New York Times.
This emergency aid plan guarantees a one-time payment of $1200 to tax-paying individuals who make under $75,000 a year. Families will get an additional $500 for each child under the age of 16 in their household.
College students will not receive a check unless they are not counted as a dependent on their parents’ taxes and they pay taxes of their own.
The goal of this emergency aid plan is to keep the economy from complete collapse during social distancing and quarantines.
Along with the emergency aid plan, Trump also enacted the Defense Production Act in response to the current shortage of medical supplies such as masks, gloves and ventilators. This statute originates from the Korean War era and forces certain American companies to create materials that are in high demand, according to CNBC.
In this case, General Motors, GM, is being ordered to produce ventilators, despite the company’s previously stated plan to produce ventilators. Trump previously criticized the company for not producing ventilators fast enough and for wanting money for providing ventilators. The Defense Production Act passed today only mentioned GM. The company plans to start shipping FDA approved ventilators starting next month.
