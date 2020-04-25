Doane University alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and community members are welcome to join avirtual book club.
On April 16, the Doane Alumni Office announced the launch of the book club.
The group will read one book every two months.
May to July’s book selection is “The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business” by Charles Duhigg.
Participation is free and sponsored by the Doane Alumni Office. Participants will need to get a copy of the book either through the local library or by purchasing it.
The book club will connect through a private online forum where people can discuss the current book and network with each other.
The book club is managed by PBC Guru which manages professional book clubs for companies and alumni associations. PBC Guru will moderate the group discussions and pose questions and facilitate ongoing conversations on the forums.
Registration is open until May 25. To register or learn more, visitwww.pbc.guru.com/doane.