Doane alumni Erich Strack, ‘93, performed original music for Relay for Life.
Strack usually performs with his band Acoustic Roster.
“I don’t perform as a solo artist very often and it’s always a good thing to get out of your comfort zone occasionally,” Strack said.
Strack advertised on his website.
“Some of the original songs I either wrote while still attending Doane or are about my time at Doane,” Strack said. “I selected cover songs that I thought would fit the theme of hope or be fun for people to sing along with.”
Strack has participated in Relay for Life twice and contributed money.
“It’s important that we as a society continue to fund research so that we can get to a point where no one has to bury a friend or family member because of cancer,” Strack said. “Relay for Life is an important cog in the cancer research funding wheel.”
Strack’s father survived prostate cancer, he said.
“I have many other friends and family members that have fought and survived some form of cancer,” Strack said. “I have been lucky that I haven’t lost anyone, many people can’t say that though.”
Doane alumni Amber Rouse asked Strack to perform.
“Amber and I met a couple of years ago at a show I played in Crete at The Brew House with my group Acoustic Rooster,” Strack said. “She contacted me last week and I was happy to do whatever I could to help her and Relay for Life.”
The solo performance was live at 2 p.m.