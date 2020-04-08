During times of social distancing and self-isolation, it is difficult to stay connected with a significant other or partner whom you don’t live with.
A survey sent to all Crete students gained more information on how COVID-19 social distancing guidelines have affected student relationships. According to that survey, over 70 percent of students that answered are in a serious relationship while eight percent said they were in some sort of relationship, official or otherwise.
Junior Maggie Elliot has been in her current relationship for eight months. The two met through sports at Doane, but do not live close to each other off-campus.
“He actually lives in a completely different state. It’s changed our relationship in the fact that we can’t see each other due to COVID-19,” Elliott said. “It’s hard not being able to hang out with him and just miss being with him. Life has definitely been lonelier since we’ve been separated.”
Elliott said she has been keeping in contact with her significant other by using FaceTime each day since they cannot see each other face-to-face anymore.
“We sometimes eat meals at the same time as we talk during FaceTime or we play video games together when we both are able to. It’s not much but it definitely makes me feel closer to him,” Elliott said.
Freshman Alexis Hamilton has been in her current relationship for over three years. Her and her boyfriend started dating as sophomores in high school.
Since moving off-campus, Hamilton has actually gotten closer to her significant other. However, due to COVID-19 guidelines, they are still not allowed to see each other.
“Moving back, it is hard not to see him because I live 20 minutes away from him. I still can not go see him because we are both in quarantine,” Hamilton said.
Though their routine has stayed consistent through COVID-19 measures, they continue to use technology to connect. Hamilton and her significant other use FaceTime to stay in touch. Hamilton said they have watched Netflix together, using Netflix Party, as well.
A few students who took the dating survey suggested playing video games together as a way to spend time with a significant other.
One comment suggested students write and send physical letters to their significant others as a fun and interesting way to maintain social distancing.
Sophomore Claire Carpenter has been with her partner for a year and a half. The two met in high school and currently attend different universities.
“She attends a University in Reno, Nev. When we were in school we are 1,500 miles apart,” Carpenter said. “Since school is out, we are 15 miles apart. We are closer now than ever, but we haven’t seen each other due to state-mandated stay home orders.”
To deal, the two have used FaceTime as a way to communicate. Also, since they live close by, they have left each other gifts as a way of staying connected.
Despite being physically isolated from others, students have found ways to maintain the most meaningful connections. Whether it be by video chatting, video gaming or sending a thoughtful letter, students have gone above and beyond to be with each other when isolation is required.