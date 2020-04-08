Since COVID-19 has forced most students off of campus and even more into isolation, Greek groups have had to adjust the way they do their business.
Alpha Omega President Ayden Benavides said the group held their last meeting through Zoom.
“Everything from here on out, in regards to updates or news for our group, will be communicated through email and GroupMe,” Benavides said.
Benavides said all members of the group were following social distancing guidelines put into place.
“All active members of Alpha Omega are home where they are practicing social distancing and remaining safe within their households,” Benavides said.
Gamma Phi Iota President, Mady Vogel said the group has been staying in contact via a Facebook page.
“We have a Facebook page that we put all our information on. Our secretary and I have been taking our meeting minutes and then reaching out to the girls on each committee to see if there are any updates,” Vogel said. “We update the document with new information every week. We then post the meeting minutes on the page and the girls have 24 hours to read these and text our secretary to make sure they have read them.”
The Chi Delta group has been using Zoom for their meetings, President Kaylee Meyer said.
“We had our first trial run meeting last weekend. While it wasn't the most efficient, we were able to do what we needed to,” Meyer said. “Our biggest struggle currently is that we have to hold elections over Zoom as well.”
Freshman Nathan Cochnar, a new member of Alpha Omega, said he is disappointed in missing out on many things that the spring semester includes, such as Stop Day and Relay for Life.
Social distancing guidelines have affected the Greek community’s plans for the rest of the semester.
“The main issue is that we had to cancel our spring formal as well as other events,” Meyer said. “These all have special meaning and are a way to honor seniors. We are still trying to work through a way to give seniors some of the closure they need during this time. All in all we are trying to do our best to still support each other and come together in this hard time.”