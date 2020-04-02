Definition: the state of being separated from other people.
Synonyms: seclusion, desolation, sequestration, confinement, remoteness, aloneness, quarantine.
All around the world, people are self-quarantined at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This includes Doane students.
Senior Allison Baird traveled to New York earlier this month for a graduate school callback.
She is currently on day 10 of self-quarantine in her apartment in Crete.
Baird said that people have been very good to her and have gone out of their way to help her during this time. Friends delivered groceries to her doorstep and a piano to her apartment.
She keeps busy with music, writing and paperwork for her non-profit Little but Fierce. She keeps busy which forces her not to think about being away from her family, Baird said.
Baird’s family lives in Gehring, but she decided not to return home after the announcement of Doane going online so she wouldn’t potentially spread the virus to her family.
She does Facetime her family to stay in touch during this time.
Senior Grace Denker is staying in Crete and working two days a week at the Brew House and has been trying to find ways to fill free time since she is no longer substitute teaching.
“Self-isolation was a big adjustment for me because I’m so used to being with people all day every day at work or hanging out with friends,” Denker said.
Denker fills her day watching movies, binge-watching shows and making art. She also has been sending letters to friends and family.
“I am just trying to find small ways I can bring joy to myself and others during this time of confusion and unknowns,” Denker said. “Being creative is definitely lifting my spirits as well as those I’ve been talking to and sending things to.”
Senior Ivy Banks stayed in Smith Hall on campus due to not having internet available at her house, which also houses her 70-year-old grandmother. She also felt she would be able to focus more on her schoolwork on campus than being surrounded her family members.
Smith was placed under surveillance due to the suspected positive exposure during the Spring Break transition, Banks said.
“My schedule was continuously upended as my study spaces became more limited to just my own room,” Banks said. “Once my roommate departed, staying on campus felt more like solitary confinement as we were not allowed to congregate.”
Banks never really left Doane since she became a student, working jobs or being involved with research or the theater and music departments until this fall when she studied abroad.
“This premature departure of everyone hit hard,” Banks said. “I have yet to have reunions with so many people. Long expected performances and ceremonies were up and coming and everything seemed to be cut short. Quite the jarring change while one is still transitioning back onto campus life.”
Banks was eager to jump back into involvements, but being physically isolated took its toll on her. However, Banks is seeing the community coming together and stays positive.
“Seeing the sense of community from peers, staff, faculty and family has been very heart warming and brings me hope,” Banks said.