Students cheers for 'college night'

Bars in Crete continue to remain open since the arrival of students back on Doane’s campus.
The tradition of “college night” is commonly found in college towns across the country, where of-age students can get special deals like five-dollar pitchers and one-dollar jello shots.
Even amidst the pandemic, many students are still deciding to go out and enjoy their nights at bars that allow it.
Depending on city ordinance, these bars are still allowed to stay open and host people as long as some rules are followed.
A common rule in most bars in Lincoln, Nebraska is that, while not seated, customers must wear a mask to order drinks and move around the bar, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
These restrictions are limited to cities in much larger counties like Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster.
Saline county, where Crete is located, has much fewer restrictions compared to Lincoln and Omaha.
So far, there has been no requirement to wear masks while in a bar in Saline County; it is up to the bar owner’s discretion. Owners were limited to only allow 50 percent capacity for a time, but this rule has since changed to allow 100 percent capacity.
Doane has encouraged virtual events and for students to not partake in large-group gatherings where exposure might be high, such as a bar.
“I think college night should still be a thing. It’s an important experience that students should have the opportunity to go to,” senior Lauren Reilly said.
“It’s what makes college ‘college,’ and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to experience that,” Reilly said, emphasizing the importance of the college experience.
From a poll done on Doane’s Crete campus, many students share the same opinion of Reilly.
Most students said they were in favor of partaking in activities, so long as they knew the risks involved and the possible consequences.
This shared opinion was split about 70 percent of students in favor of off-campus activities and 30 percent opposed.
“I think if students are comfortable with the risk of exposing themselves to COVID, then they should be able to do what they want. It’s more a matter of personal safety and just being comfortable with what you’re doing. Students who feel uncomfortable in these situations don’t have to take part in them, but that shouldn’t inhibit the students that want to be in these public spaces,” Reilly said.
In comparison to Doane, many University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have noticed a different kind of environment. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, students in Lincoln have said they don’t feel safe going into bars without masks or going into them at all.
Many locals have stated that the bar scene is much quieter than in past years.
While student views are mixed on different campuses, it’s clear that people are still pushing for normalcy in their lives and wanting a gradual return to how things were pre-COVID.