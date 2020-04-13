Doane senior Allison Baird holds the title of Miss Kool-Aid Days 2020. She will be competing for Miss Nebraska at the end of May.
Baird wanted to host a Kool-Aid party for kids in the Crete area before COVID-19 recommendations of social distancing and limiting gatherings to less than 10 people.
“I had originally planned to do an in-person one [Kool Aid party] where I would have Kool-Aid testing, and there was going to be a live band there. We were going to play theater games and sing together,” Baird said. “With COVID-19 that’s not really going to happen anytime soon.”
Baird hosted her first “live virtual Kool-Aid Party” over her social media platforms where she did guided meditation, shared a list of ways to stay creative during quarantine including a music jar and gave resources to online coloring pages.
She transitioned her virtual parties to a series called “Creativity in Quarantine.”
Creativity in Quarantine builds off the activities and skills that started in her first Virtual Kool-Aid Party.
“I saw the news that kids were going to be home and not be in school anymore, my mind immediately went to ‘not all of those kids would have access to the arts like they used to’ and kids don't even get it enough in schools a lot of the time,” Baird said.
This series is designed for kids to watch and learn how to express themselves creatively while giving parents some free time.
In her series, Baird will talk to kids about the hard things that are happening right now and how to have control over the situation happening
“When kids lose control, that’s when they act out,” Baird said.
Baird will post weekly Creativity in Quarantine on her Facebook page Miss Kool-Aid Days 2020 Allison Baird.