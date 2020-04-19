The world has been in quarantine for about a month now, which has allowed students at Doane to return home.
Those who have gone home have adjusted to a new routine, one they likely used during high school.
What about the students who are still in Crete, forced to adjust to a shut-down college and remote learning?
Junior Quinn Martin doesn’t feel he has been doing the best with these changing times, noting he is less productive than before.
“To get my homework done before, I would go to the third floor of Art and Ed and work in silence until all my homework was done, but with COVID-19 I am not allowed in Art and Ed and have been forced to do homework within my dorm room,” Martin said.
An article from the Economist offers tips for students struggling with school at home.
The first point the article makes is to set up a study area that is dedicated to schoolwork. This space should be free of all distractions while you are there working on homework.
Martin also said how important it is for him to have somewhere to go to do homework.
“As someone with Attention Deficit Disorder it is incredibly difficult to do my homework in my room because of the large number of distractions, so homework that once took me an hour to complete now takes 2.5 [hours],” Martin said.
Martin also noted the effect that virtual learning has on his motivation.
“My normal study habits used to include going through all my notes from class and rewriting them until I was able to write them down from memory, but now I feel no motivation to write my notes down since class is so impersonal,” Martin said.
Other suggestions from the Economist article include tuning out distractions with study music, focusing during your allotted study time and rewarding yourself when you stick to your plans.
This pandemic is not ideal for many college students, but being able to develop a routine and stick to it is imperative to continue finding success in class.