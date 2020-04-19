Animal Crossing has been blowing up due to its release date of March 20 coinciding with this pandemic. With more people at home, the game has become more and more popular.
It is a game made for the Nintendo Switch that has taken the world by storm. In Japan, nearly 2.6 million copies were sold in the first ten days the game was available.
The game’s release also had a huge effect on the sale of the Nintendo Switch. The console itself recorded it’s largest seven-day sale total ever with 392,000 consoles being sold, coinciding with the release of New Horizons.
According to senior Hunter Sieckmeyer, the game is a laid-back life simulation game in which the character is new to an island. It is up to you, the character, to make that island popular through designing the island, recruiting new characters and catching bugs and fish for money, which in turn allows you to upgrade the island.
“I love the game! It's fun, relaxing, entertaining and has plenty of things to do to keep me occupied. The game's got options [to do] for days,” Sieckmeyer said.
Sieckmeyer is aware of how popular the game has become and credits a few factors into the success of the game.
“Honestly, the game released at the perfect time. With everyone staying at home right now with the pandemic, the game coming out in late March has led to the game's fans and community having a bright, positive thing to rally around,” Sieckmeyer said.
He also added that because the game progresses in real-time, every day truly brings something new to enjoy.
Sieckmeyer said that New Horizons isn’t his first Animal Crossing game, as he played New Leaf on the Nintendo 3DS. He did enjoy how some of the features of New Leaf were retained and brought over to New Horizons, and said it was something that he enjoyed seeing.
Sophomore Nick Schickert didn’t start playing the game for any other reason than being bored.
“I was really grasping for things to do during quarantine. I heard a lot of friends talking about it so I figured why not give it a shot,” Schickert said.
Sieckmeyer and Schickert alike felt the game truly helps them pass time while in quarantine.
“Being able to talk about the game and visit other players' islands has given us a lot to do,” Sieckmeyer said.
Schickert also mentioned how he can put off real-life with his virtual world.
“This has absolutely helped pass the time. I have daily chores that are actually fun and relaxing, I can also put off real chores with fake ones,” Schickert said.