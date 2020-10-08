2020 Homecoming Royalty

Saturday’s football game featured the announcement of this year’s Duke and Duchess of Homecoming 2020: Quinn Martin (Duke) and Natalie Brainard (Duchess).
Martin is a Business Administration major and an Accounting and Communications double minor from Lawton, Oklahoma. The extracurricular activities he’s involved in include: Junior Varsity Superstar and team mascot for the Doane Men’s Soccer team, Alumni Liaison and all-around Maroon Baboon in Alpha Pi Epsilon Fraternity, representing the community of Bop-It! Users and serving his fellow students as the Vice President of Student Congress. Martin wants to pass along the message: “Sko’Doane, Roll Tiges and Horns Down!”
Brainard is a Special Education major with an Endorsement in ELL from Papillion, Nebraska. Her extracurricular activities include: Track team manager, member of Omega Psi Theta Sorority, Hansen Leadership Program, Hansen Leadership Advisory Board, Doane Serves, Student Education Association, Student Coordinator for New Student Orientation, Cardinal Key Honor Society, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and Phi Sigma Iota Honor Society.
Martin and Brainard are both honored and humbled by both of their nominations and their victories.
“I feel extremely thankful to be surrounded by such a supportive and loving community. Doane is my home, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Martin said.
“It was an honor just to be nominated alongside such amazing people, let alone to win… I am so grateful to have been a part of Homecoming and to have the support system that I do. I’m also thankful to Doane for all the opportunities I’ve been given!” Brainard said.