Junior Teresa Goodwater’s wish upon a star came true when she was accepted into the Disney College Program in Orlando, Florida.
Goodwater was working at the Mad Tea Party ride on March 12, when Disney made the public announcement that it was going to close all Walt Disney World parks until April 1.
The big news hit March 14.
“We were told at 3:30ish [p.m.] on March 14 that we would be reporting until the 15th for work and after that we had to be out of the apartment complexes by March 18, at 11 a.m.,” Goodwater said.
Disney had decided to send the College Program participants, CPs, home due to the rising COVID-19 concern.
“The mood at work was the most solemn it ever was. The full-time cast were crying for CPs because they were just told we basically got fired,” Goodwater said. “That night, however, was the most Magical time I had ever worked.”
The cast of the parks made the last few days CPs had “extremely magical,” Goodwater said.
The CPs were marshals for the parade on March 15 and got the day off to enjoy the park. If rides had long wait times, CPs were allowed through the Fastpass line.
“To me, it [the treatment they got] highlighted the fact that we are all one big family and it hurt the ones staying just as much as the ones going,” Goodwater said.
Multiple characters approached Goodwater and hugged her because they knew she was a CP including Timon and Rafiki, Chip and Dale, Jack Sparrow and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Goodwater said.
The leaders of the lands in Magic Kingdom threw graduation parties for their CPs so they could get completion of program certificates. The Disney College Program gave all CPs a completion on their programs since they would be unable to finish their programs in a normal fashion due to COVID-19.
“We were just getting to the point in the program where you start to bond with the people you work with so the last day was pretty emotional after we took pictures and [we] rode the bus back together,” Goodwater said.