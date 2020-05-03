Crete, NE (68333)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.