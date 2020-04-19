People either love or hate remade video games; diehard fans absolutely reject them while the casual players can’t get enough. Rayman Legends is one of those games that can divide the masses.
Rayman Legends was initially released in 2013 and is part of a series that can be compared to Crash Bandicoot and Spyro.
The idea of the series is that you play as Rayman, a hero who’s in charge of protecting the Teensies, the residents of the world he lives in. When dreams get more hellish in Legends, Rayman is awakened and in charge of saving the Teensies.
The game is, by today’s standards, pretty basic, but don’t let that detract from the quality of the game itself.
In each world there are numerous levels where the player is tasked with rescuing Teensies.
There are hidden rooms, passageways and strategies that will have you thinking outside the box. For a two-dimensional scrolling game, it is advanced in its ability to create comprehensive levels.
On top of this, there are numerous side quests within the game. For example, you are tasked with collecting Lums, essentially the currency within the game.
These Lums can be used to unlock different character skins. With each level earning you 500-600 Lums for a perfect run and rescue rate, the amount of time it will take for you to unlock all characters is enough to keep you busy for a while. The most expensive character skin will run you one million Lums.
For diehard fans, this will be a labor of love. For the rest of the world, completing the game itself is enough of a challenge.
The game is one of those underrated titles that a majority of players would enjoy, and it’s available on all platforms.
For $9.99 on the Nintendo Switch store, $4.99 on the Microsoft Store for Xbox or $19.99 on the Playstation Store, there is no reason for anyone remotely interested in the game not to give it a try.
Personally, I used to play the original games when I was younger on the original Playstation, and seeing it remade was a pleasant surprise. I picked it up right away and have been playing and enjoying it for the past week on the Nintendo Switch.
It’s a hidden gem in terms of video games and for all of us being locked up, it’s something you can buy and download digitally and be playing it in the next ten minutes.