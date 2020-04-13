While the country hunkers down to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, many are finding themselves in new and sometimes unsettling circumstances. People are faced with new emotional and mental obstacles and that they must overcome to continue their daily routines.
These changes to schedules and routines can have an immense impact on one's mental health.
The McLean’s College Mental Health Program released a list of tips for students and families dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Validate the Experience
Maintain Structure as Much as Possible
Make it Easy to Reach Out for Support
Be Mindful of Exposure to the News
Stay Connected
The CDC also released a list of ways individuals can support themselves in this time.
Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate
Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs
Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
Doane Counseling Center is providing Telehealth options via Zoom.
“This is uncharted territory for us and other counseling centers across the country,” Doane counselor Myron Parsley said.
Some students are taking their mental health into their own hands.
Senior Ivy Banks shared her “Top Ten Ways to Maintain Mental Health” with Doane Student Media:
1. Get enough sleep. Try going to bed by 10 p.m.
2. Eat three meals a day. Nutrition is essential when using all that brainpower for online classes.
3. Journal to allow time for reflection during these uncertain times.
4. Maintain connections among friends, family and others via letters, Zoom, WhatsApp and social media.
5. Take breaks from technology. Try reading or stretching.
6. Move the Body. Spontaneous dance breaks during chores or exercising with video tutorials and mobile apps can help keep you from going stir crazy.
7. Get outdoors. Breathe in some fresh air to clear the mind and get some outdoor therapy.
8. Maintain some sort of schedule with classes. Do assignments sooner rather than later.
9. Switch it up. Take days off to address overdue projects such as rearranging your room, practicing instruments and brushing up on cooking skills.
10. Have fun with it. In the words of Mary Poppins, "It depends on your point of view, in every job that must be done, there's an element of fun. You find the fun, and SNAP! the job's a game!"
Sophomore Alexa Thompson also shared her Top Nine ways to maintain her mental health:
Read a book
Draw
Find ways to get outside (active or not)
Play Pokemon
Get ready in the morning like you’re going to go somewhere
Listen to new music
Do a daily workout
Journal
Skype with friends
No matter your routine, finding constructive ways to spend your time is vital to your mental health.