Sophomore Leonardo Mora has a new normal since staying on Doane’s campus.
Mora’s limited time to choose between going home and staying on campus factored financially. Mora is from Venezuela. Airline tickets to Venezuela are expensive and increased dramatically recently, Mora said.
No flights are traveling to Venezuela from Nebraska in the near future according to SkyScanner, a flight finder website.
“I’m staying because I have nowhere to go,” Mora said. “I’ve been offered to be with a friend off campus, but I just don’t have an specific place to be, rather than just back home in Venezuela.”
His schedule includes a standard hygiene routine, homework and isolation.
Weekdays start at 9 a.m. when Mora showers, eats and starts homework until 6 p.m. with breaks in between.
Breaks include and are not limited to playing music, watching tv, reading, grabbing water and going to the bathroom, Mora said.
At noon, he grabs lunch from Doane’s cafeteria. He comes back to his room, eats lunch and continues homework.
Mora said students have multiple options for their meals.
“They give us a print out form every two days and we fill it out for those next days,” Mora said. “We normally pick our food and then go.”
Mora said his new normal is boring.
Prior to the pandemic, Mora worked three jobs, including being a community advisor and working for students events and the Student Affairs Office. He is on Doane’s Cheer and Dance Teams, is a member of Alpha Pi Epsilon, APE, was a member of Greek Council and is Vice President of Turning Point, a right sided political organization. His jobs included working as a community advisor, student events and working in the Student Affairs Office, SAO.
Mora did all this, while earning his degree in international studies and French.
Living at Smith without a car has its difficulties.
“It’s difficult to be independent when Wal-Mart is forty-minutes away,” Mora said.
He sometimes calls friends and asks for groceries because of the eighty minute round trip walk he would have if he were to do it himself. He finds this more challenging with the ongoing isolation.
With the rarity of social interaction, Mora plays video games and goes for walks to pass time.
At night when Mora can’t sleep, he goes for another walk.
Mora communicates with family and friends through text messages, Snapchat and Zoom.
Mora struggles with this new routine.
“For the most part it has been okay, but not having a job nor a structured routine that you can follow, makes everything so hard,” Mora said.
The financial inability to fly home makes his stay at Crete more difficult.
“I can’t go home because planes going home are very limited,” Mora said. “It’s too expensive now and can’t go back.”