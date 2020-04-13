Seniors Austin Bruning and Corbin Hubbell are crossing off the final item off their Doane bucket list: hosting a radio show from their apartment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. on KDNE 91.9.
“Having a show on Doane’s Radio [was] something that we had always joked about and wanted to do,” Bruning said.
Bruning and Hubbell provide fun and educational facts and converse about history and current events for Crete area listeners and Doaneline followers.
Bruning started Good Morning Cardinals because he works for the Cardinal Union After School Program at Crete High School. This radio show was meant to create enrichment activities for students so they could keep learning while at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruning said.
Bruning originally wanted to pursue Broadcasting Communication at Doane, until he realized his passion for teaching history.
“Because of this pandemic, I have been able to mash my two dream jobs together for three hours a week with my best friend,” Bruning said.
With the help from their producer, junior Dustin Nelson, Bruning and Hubbell broadcast this show from their apartment in Crete.
For more information about Good Morning Cardinals, visit the Cardinal Community Learning Center’s Facebook page.
About the hosts:
Austin Bruning
Year: Senior
Major: Social Science Secondary Education
Hometown: Bancroft, NE
Favorite part of Good Morning Cardinals: “Getting to hear Corbin’s reaction to the historical facts he doesn’t know about until I read them off live.”
Corbin Hubbell
Year: Senior
Major: History and Political Science
Hometown: Lincoln, NE
Favorite part of Good Morning Cardinals: “Reacting to ‘This Day in History’ random facts.”