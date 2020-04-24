Outer Banks has no bounds to its plot.
“We’re the Pogues, and our mission this summer is to have a good time, all the time,” main character John B Rutledge said in the first episode.
He spoke too soon.
Set a town where “you either have two jobs (Pogues) or two homes (Kooks)”, Outer Banks is filled with adventure, deception, romance and action.
What started as a Grease-like series with two groups of high schoolers, turned faster than the coincidental Volkswagen Scooby Doo-looking van John B drove and became a Goonies-esque thriller with One Tree Hill romance.
Set in modern-day Outer Banks, an island off the coast of North Carolina, this series follows John B and his three Pogue friends as they look for treasure of the Royal Merchant, a famous shipwreck not far off the coast.
With hope of finding his father who disappeared nine months prior and the treasure his father left clues to, John B and his friends get hunted down, framed and even shot at.
Each episode takes a dramatic twist between altercations with Pogues and Kooks, John B’s fate with foster care, the adventure for $400,000,000 of gold and a star crossed love story.
This series received 7.7 out of 10 stars on IMBd.com, although I would argue a solid 9 for its plot and actors. It also received an 81% stream-it rating on the Decider’s Twitter.
The actors’ responses to the things that go on are very life-like, unlike some other shows. The characters are well developed and they play off each other in ways that feel natural.
The plot continuously changes and leaves viewers on the edge of their seat every single episode.
The only problems I see with this show are the random things that just don't make sense, and maybe they will as the series goes on, but a lot of things are left unanswered.
One of the biggest questions was where is Sarah Cameron's mother? If Rose isn't her real mother, then what happened to her?
This show also can be frustrating to the point of no one believing the teenager. We would like to think we live in a world where teenagers would be listened to and heard the same amount as adults, but in this show, that is not what happens. Instead of getting help John B runs, which as a viewer is frustrating because so many issues could have been solved if he didn't run.
So many questions are left unanswered at the end of the season and leave viewers wanting more.
Outer Banks has ten episodes in the first season and was released on April 15, on Netflix.