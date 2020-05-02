Almost every state and most people within Nebraska make fun of Nebraskans for the way we live. But it wasn’t until American Broadcasting Company, ABC, with the direction of Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether that the true Nebraskan stereotypes came out.
Bless this Mess is a must watch show for all Nebraskans and all of those who have lived in Nebraska for any amount of time.
The show starts off with a bit of a back story on how a young couple from New York ended up on their family farm in the middle of Nebraska.
According to ABC’s website, “This new single-camera comedy follows newlyweds Rio (Lake Bell) and Mike (Dax Shepard) as they make the decision to move from big-city New York to rural Nebraska. After dropping everything (including their jobs and overbearing mother-in-law) to make the move from skyscrapers to farmhouses, they soon realize that the simpler life isn't as easy as they planned. Rio and Mike must now learn how to weather the storm as they are faced with unexpected challenges in their new life as farmers.”
After moving from the Big Apple to the Good Life and getting settled into the old farmhouse they find out that they are in way over their heads.
There are lots of hidden little digs at Nebraska and a few inside jokes that only true Nebraskans will understand. Husker games and big trips to the big city of Lincoln and Omaha are part of the humor in this new series.
Bless This Mess has an 82 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.7/10 on IMDb.
Top critic for the Indie Wire, Ben Travis, gave Bless This Mess a B- on Rotten Tomatoes and said, “It's a solid 22 minutes of television, offering exactly what's been promised since Elizabeth Meriwether and Lake Bell's sitcom earned a green light, from the promising ensemble to the tried-and-true premise.”
Overall this is a fun 22-minute television show to watch while passing the time or looking to brighten your day. You can watch this show on Hulu or on ABC’s website, there are two seasons out as of right now.