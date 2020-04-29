Rachel Czerny, director of campus wellness, created non-credit classes Move More and Slay Stress that anyone can sign up for to get reminders and tips about taking care of the mind and body.
“[Czerny] came up with Move More and Slay Stress and I helped refine some of the ideas,” Director of C.A.P.E project Suzannah Rogan said. “Specifically moving it to a text-based platform rather than through student email.”
The two classes enlightens students about awareness for physical and emotional wellness.
“Move More provides students with exercise tips, workouts and connects them with other students,” Czerny said. “Slay Stress provides tips on managing stress and positive coping skills.”
Rogan said the purpose is to support students.
“This is guidance to help students manage their workload, stress and anxiety that comes from the current conditions, and healthily respond to stress,” Rogan said.
The classes are based on student feedback, Czerny said. The feedback was collected from phone conversations with students.
“During this pandemic all nine dimensions of wellness are affected, these groups mainly focus on physical and emotional wellness,” Czerny said.
The classes are designed to address student concerns.
“The nine dimensions of wellness are interconnected and it is likely that investing in one will spark improvement in another,” Czerny said. “Physical activity and mental health emerged as two areas students needed more support in during this time,” Czerny said.
Each class posts twice per week.
“Students enrolled in the program will receive two text messages per week,” Czerny said.
Slay Stress posts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Move More posts on Wednesdays and Fridays.
“The program was launched on Monday, April 13,” Czerny said. “I anticipate more students joining as they become aware of the groups.”
Czerny hopes more students will join. The limit does not exist for participants.
Move More gets content from a variety of sources, Czerny said.
“Recognizing that a lot of our students, particularly student-athletes, may not be able to get to a gym or even run outside safely, Czerny wanted a homegrown approach to helping students be active in their living space if that is what they needed,” Rogan said.
Junior Rebecca Jerina is an exercise science major and researched content for Move More.
“I knew that a lot of people wouldn’t have a variety of gym equipment at their house, so when researching I kept that in mind,” Jerina said. “I took some exercises piece by piece and put together some of the components for Move More.”
Jerina looked at fitness influencers with reliable education, exercises improving fitness and workout programs for home, she said.
“I researched routines with no equipment and some with little equipment to fit the needs of everyone,” Jerina said.
Helping people workout daily is the purpose of Move More.
“Our main goal was to make this very versatile so that people can add or subtract exercises or use equipment if they needed to/had it in their home,” Jerina said.
Matt Frazen, Doane athletic director, shared a favorite Youtube workout.
Czerny approves content before posting workouts.
“I am a certified group fitness instructor with a B.S. in Exercise Science, so I make sure to review the workouts before they are shared out,” Czerny said.
Slay Stress is managed by the Czerny and the Counseling Center.
“[Czerny] is working with Kristal Flaming, mental health counselor and Dusty Mencl, counseling intern, to create Slay Stress,” Rogan said.
Counselors and Czerny are providing opportunities for students to prioritize mental health.
“The Counseling Center is putting together some tips to help students take care of themselves,” Flaming said. “While dealing with physical distancing and the disruption to the semester that is a result of COVID-19.”
The messages are reminders, ideas and encouragement for self-care, Flaming said.
If students are interested, there’s a possibility of virtual discussion.
“We hope to offer a Zoom discussion where students can log in to share ideas for coping and to encourage one another,” Flaming said.
Students can access information for Move More by texting @MOVEMORE to 81010 and access Slay Stress texting @SLAYSTRESS to 81010.
“Focusing on physical and emotional health will not only help students get through this difficult time, but will help them gain skills to become more resilient throughout all of life's obstacles,” Czerny said.