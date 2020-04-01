<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kgb2bge7CAY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Freshman Andrew Nelson started a band in eighth grade with his best friend.
His best friend is no longer in the picture, but Nelson continues to rock out with two new bandmates in a group called Even Coast.
All members of the band are from Omaha, Nelson said.
Nelson is the vocalist and strums the guitar while Henry Sukstorf, a friend, beats the drums and Tavyer Glass, a University of Nebraska at Omaha student, plays bass.
Even Coast has performed at various locations in Omaha including Dr. Jack’s Drinkery, Lookout Lounge, Waiting Room and 1867 Bar.
“We really don't get to choose a location unless it is a house show,” Nelson said. “When starting out, we talked to local promoters who put us in random shows.”
More recently, the band has been asked by other bands and promoters to play shows, Nelson said.
Nelson intended on performing this summer prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We do plan on playing shows this summer but it is all up to when and how things are able to start back up,” Nelson said.
In addition to creating music and performing live, Nelson balances other activities.
Nelson is a double major in environmental science and biology.
“I am in the jazz band and concert band as well as the pep band,” Nelson said. “I am also a member of Alpha Pi Epsilon Fraternity.”
When Nelson isn’t performing, practicing or studying, he’s hanging out with dogs and people.
“In my free time I love to hang out with my girlfriend, Rachel, and her dogs,” Nelson said. “I also love to hang out with my best friend Nik.”
Nelson wants to change people with his music.
“Our goal is to not only make it our career, but to change people's lives,” Nelson said.
Even Coast hopes to connect with audiences locally and beyond.
“We want to connect with people and show them that life can suck but they are never alone,” Nelson said.
The Even Coast band members look up to bands like Green Day, Blink 182, The Misfits and Minor Threat, Nelson said.
“I fell in love with all the Punk songs,” Nelson said. “I also fell in love with Green Day and they have been my favorite band for many years now.”
Nelson enjoyed the process of starting and continuing to be a part of a band through various challenges.
“Being involved in a band is very hard. It is a business,” Nelson said. “You have to learn the etiquette and how to present yourself.”
Getting your name out with little money is difficult. “It is extremely expensive and you lose a lot of money,” Nelson said.
The band’s music can be found on Youtube.
“Our Album is on YouTube as well as SoundCloud,” Nelson said. “Once all of the songs we have recorded are mixed, all of our songs will be available on all streaming platforms.”