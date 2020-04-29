With all the negativity and chaos happening with COVID-19, it is sometimes hard to remain positive and feel happy. All the top shows on Netflix are either action and adventure, informative about the coronavirus or above finding love.
But what about something just to make you smile and have faith in humanity?
Wonder is a heartwarming movie released in 2017, about a young boy named August Pullman, Auggie, with facial deformities who now has to go to the dreaded public school after being homeschooled all his life.
Augie is a whitty fifth grade young boy who takes life as it is and is very mature for his age.
His deformities are difficult for kids his age to understand and accept and, like many middle school students, is bullied for his differences.
Wonder follows Augie through his first year of Beecher Prep school and his friends, family as they also deal with his differences.
This one hour and 53 minute family drama is given eight out of 10 stars on IMDb.
This movie is available on Amazon Prime Video until April 30, but will be available to rent or buy on Amazon following the departure from Prime Video.
Wonder reminds you to always choose to be kind, and will make you root for the outcast from the beginning.